Police investigating early morning shooting

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.
According to police, the victim was shot on the 3100 block of Debby Street. He or she was then rushed to Regional One Hospital in an unknown condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the shooting and will bring you the latest information, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
