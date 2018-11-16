  • Police investigating early morning shooting

    Updated:

    One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser. 

    According to police, the victim was shot on the 3100 block of Debby Street. He or she was then rushed to Regional One Hospital in an unknown condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the shooting and will bring you the latest information, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories