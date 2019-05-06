Police investigating early morning shooting in Orange Mound

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Orange Mound.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Douglas Avenue before 5 a.m. on Monday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department said when they arrived on the scene, paramedics found one victim.
The victim's condition has not been released.
