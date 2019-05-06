  • Police investigating early morning shooting in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Orange Mound. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Douglas Avenue before 5 a.m. on Monday morning. 

    The Memphis Fire Department said when they arrived on the scene, paramedics found one victim. 

    The victim's condition has not been released. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories