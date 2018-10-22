Police investigating early morning shooting

Memphis police are working to learn more information about a shooting.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person who shot on the 3600 block of Macon and Homer.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death after argument at Tennessee IHOP; police seek ID of subjects
- New electric scooter company must remove scooters from Memphis, city says
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions historic $1 billion jackpot numbers are in
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
First responders got the call around 2:15 a.m. Monday Morning.
MFD said one person was taken to Regional One in an unknown condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}