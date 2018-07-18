Police investigating early morning South Memphis shooting

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis.
The victim was located on the 700 block of East Georgia. FOX13 found officers investigating near the corner of East Rail Road and Porter at an apartment complex, however, it is not clear exactly where the victim was shot.
FOX13 saw officers talking to people who live in the area and searching yards for evidence.
We do not know the victim's condition.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you with the latest information when it becomes available, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
