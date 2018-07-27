Police investigating fatal hit and run just south of Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run near South Memphis.
The officers are responding to the scene at B.B. King and Virginia.
Investigators said the man was dead on the scene.
A witness told FOX13 News the victim was crossing the street and the car was speeding in the excess of 60 miles per hour.
The driver then hit the pedestrian and kept on driving.
MPD said the suspect was last seen occupying a 90's model Cadillac Deville.
Officers are on the scene of a fatality accident at B B King & Virginia where a male pedestrian was struck and is DOA. Responsible subject last seen occupying a 90's model Cadillac Deville.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 27, 2018
