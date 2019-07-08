Police investigating homicide in Dyersburg, officials say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - Dyersburg Police are investigating after someone was killed.
The crime scene is located in the 700 block of Harrell Avenue, Dyersburg.
Officers and detectives have been on the scene since around midnight Sunday night, officials said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene and Forensic Unit is assisting with the investigation.
No information about the victim or how they were killed has been released.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
