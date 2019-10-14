  • Police investigating homicide in North Mississippi, victim identified

    COLDWATER, Miss. - FOX13 has confirmed with the Chief of Coldwater Police that his department is investigating a homicide. 

    Chief Undra Todd identified the victim as 20-year-old Cameron Reed. 

    He said a shots fired call came in around 10:55 last night. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Reed dead in his doorway. 

    Coldwater is located in Tate County, just outside of DeSoto County. The population is around 1,500 people. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

     

