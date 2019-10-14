Police investigating homicide in North Mississippi

COLDWATER, Miss. - FOX13 has confirmed with the Chief of Coldwater Police that his department is investigating a homicide.
Information is extremely limited surrounding what happened, but Chief Undra Todd said more details will be available later on today.
Police have not released anything about a potential suspect.
Coldwater is located in Tate County, just outside of DeSoto County. The population is around 1,500 people.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
