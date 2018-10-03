0 Police investigating increase in car break-ins in Harbor Town, Uptown areas

Memphis Police are investigating several car break-ins this week in the Harbor Town and Uptown areas.

Neighborhood watch groups in Harbor Town have advised residents to make sure their car doors are locked at night.

Several Harbor Town residents said a man and at least three others were prowling in this alley pulling on car handles to see if they were open.

According to the Memphis Police Department cyber watch system, several cars have been broken into this week in Harbor Town.

Paige Naylor lives in Harbor Town.

“It does seem to be on the rise. I’m not sure what that is about,” Naylor said.

In the last two months there have been a total of seven in the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police reports show all of them happening between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Security has been increasing around here more lately,” Naylor said.

People who live in the area told FOX13 they have become more aware of the problem.

“I think this activity happens no matter where you live,” Naylor said.

Memphis Police said that people should always take anything valuable out of their vehicles, especially if it’s parked on the street.

“I think people just need to continue reporting the break-ins because the more it gets out there the more people know people are watching,” Naylor said.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video of people poking around cars in their neighborhood report it and pass it on to them.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.