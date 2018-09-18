  • Police investigating multiple deadly car accidents across Shelby County

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Police are investigating multiple fatal and dangerous car accidents across Shelby County Monday. 

    CORDOVA

    Memphis police are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident. 

    MPD said a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Sanga Road in Cordova on Monday. 

    According to police, the man who was riding the motorcycle was killed in the accident. 

    He has not yet been identified. 

    ARLINGTON

    The details surrounding the accident are still unclear. 

    Just north of Cordova, Shelby Co. police shut down the area surrounding another deadly accident. 

    Investigators said a person was killed in the accident in the 5900 block of Brunswick Road in Arlington. 

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office closed several roads surrounding the accident. 

    The victim has not been identified yet. 

    PARKWAY VILLAGE

    Finally, an accident on I-240 sent a person to the hospital in critical condition. 

    MPD said the accident happened at I-240 near Perkins Road Monday evening. 

    One vehicle overturned on the road, and the victim was ejected from the car. 

    Police said that victim – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

