0 Police investigating multiple deadly car accidents across Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Police are investigating multiple fatal and dangerous car accidents across Shelby County Monday.

CORDOVA

Memphis police are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident.

MPD said a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Sanga Road in Cordova on Monday.

Officers are on the scene at Walnut Grove and Sanga on an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The male motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2018

According to police, the man who was riding the motorcycle was killed in the accident.

He has not yet been identified.

ARLINGTON

The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.

Just north of Cordova, Shelby Co. police shut down the area surrounding another deadly accident.

Investigators said a person was killed in the accident in the 5900 block of Brunswick Road in Arlington.

Breaking: SCSO is investigating a deadly accident in the 5900 block of Brunswick. Several roads have been closed near the location of the accident. Select an alternate route to avoid delays. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 18, 2018

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office closed several roads surrounding the accident.

The victim has not been identified yet.

PARKWAY VILLAGE

Finally, an accident on I-240 sent a person to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the accident happened at I-240 near Perkins Road Monday evening.

Officers are on the scene of a one vehicle accident at I 240 near Perkins Rd where a vehicle overturned with a party ejected. The victim was xported critical to ROH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2018

One vehicle overturned on the road, and the victim was ejected from the car.

Police said that victim – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

