Police investigating mysterious death of armed robbery suspect found behind local strip mall

OXFORD, Miss. - A reported call of an armed robbery near the University of Mississippi ended with officers finding a man dead.
Oxford police said officers first received calls around 10 a.m. Friday for a “strong, armed robbery” in the area of Hathorn Road. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect to an area between Oxford Square Townhomes and the shopping center on West Jackson Avenue.
Officers found the suspect in that area, and he was unresponsive.
FOX13 has learned that man was Larry Patterson. Police said he may not be from the Oxford area -- a fact that was indicated by the identification that was found on him.
Patterson's cause of death is still unknown, and his body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. Investigators said there were no signs of trauma or injuries on Patterson's body.
Oxford police contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation following the incident.
We have reached out to investigators for additional details regarding the investigation.
