Police investigating possible murder-suicide case in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in Arkansas.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jonesboro Police responded to a possible homicide call in the area of Jessup Street and North Church Street.
Officers found two people killed from gunshot wounds on scene.
According to a release from investigators, they believe based on preliminary evidence on scene that this was a murder-suicide case.
Police did not identify either of the victims or specify what their relationship was.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
