Police investigating possible 'shallow grave' in backyard of home, officials say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven police are investigating a home and believe a shallow grave may be in the backyard.
Neighbors said the crime scene started on the 700 block of Burton Lane on Monday afternoon.
While FOX13 was watching on Tuesday, we saw police taking shovels and rakes into the backyard.
Police confirmed to FOX13 they think there could be a shallow grave in the backyard.
Detectives said they are looking for an Arkansas man that used to live in the house. He went missing months ago.
Police said they arrested Michael Guidry on Monday for credit card fraud from the home. He is also a party in the missing person investigation.
BREAKING: Detectives are surrounding a home on Burton Ln in Southaven. I saw investigators take shovels and rakes into the backyard. Neighbors tell me crime scene tape went up Sunday afternoon. Police say they are not commenting on the investigation right now. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/esQsXH0TAd— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) July 9, 2019
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}