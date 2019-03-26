Police investigating ‘potential threats' posted on social media against Byhalia Middle School

BYHALIA, Miss. - Police are investigating “potential threats” that were posted on social media against Byhalia Middle School.
According to Marshall County School District officials, there were threats posted on social media toward the school Monday evening.
Officials said parents have been notified of the threats, and “precautions are being taken to keep students and personnel safe.”
Dr. Lela Hale, the Marshall County SD superintendent, told FOX13 parents have the choice of sending their children to school Tuesday or not.
Hale said law enforcement is investigating the validity of the potential threats, and police will be at the school in the morning.
Officials did not disclose the details of the threats made against the school, or who may have been behind them.
