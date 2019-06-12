0 Police investigating several arsons less than 15 hours apart in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating four house fires, and police said the fires were all set less than 15 hours apart.

Two were on the same street and were reported within hours of each other, leaving many wondering if they could all be connected.

Roy Bridges said he and his wife could stand at any corner of their home at the corner of Benjestown and Klinkle and see smoke coming from four different houses.

“It was just this one, and then the next morning… boom, boom, boom, all three of them,” said Bridges.

Around 7 p.m. on June 3, it was the house in front of him. He said it took firefighters more than three hours to put it out.

The next day, around 6:30 a.m. on June 4, a second fire started at a house on the street behind Bridges. Then another home on the street in front of his caught fire.

Less than four hours after that, a fourth fire on the same street as the third.

Investigators said someone went inside and set the houses on fire. All of them were abandoned, but they are surrounded by houses people actually live in.

Neighbors are worried the flames will spread and because fire investigators have not made any arrests.

“I just hope they can catch up before someone actually gets hurt,” Bridges said.

Police are still investigating each case separately. They have yet to say if they believe the same person is responsible for all of them.

