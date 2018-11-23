Police investigating shooting at MATA bus depot

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown bus depot.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery, shooting of Fayette County deputy
- Father reacts after high school student killed in crash with 18-wheeler in West Memphis
- Arkansas, Tennessee most dangerous states for Black Friday shopping, study says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to witnesses, one person was shot.
A.W. Willis at 2nd street is currently blocked as police continue to investigate.
FOX13 has reached out to Memphis police for information.
BREAKING:— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) November 23, 2018
We are live at the scene of two active scenes on either side of the MATA bus depot downtown.
We are told a security officer shot someone in the leg on one side of the parking lot and a body was found on the other.
Live updates on @FOX13Memphis. pic.twitter.com/IxxchUlkH9
This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}