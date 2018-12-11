  • Police investigating shooting in Crosstown neighborhood

    Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting. 

    A FOX13 viewer sent photos from the 1200 block of Tutwiler. She said she was unable to get drive down the road because the scene was completely blocking the street. 

    Memphis police confirmed they are on the scene and Memphis Fire Department said they took one person from the scene to Regional One Hospital. 

    FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will bring you live updates on FOX13 News at 5 p.m. 

