Police investigating shooting in Crosstown neighborhood

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting.
At 10:35 a.m. officers responded to a prowler/shooting call on the 1200 block of Tutwiler. One male was struck and has been transported to ROH in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 11, 2018
A FOX13 viewer sent photos from the 1200 block of Tutwiler. She said she was unable to get drive down the road because the scene was completely blocking the street.
Memphis police confirmed they are on the scene and Memphis Fire Department said they took one person from the scene to Regional One Hospital.
