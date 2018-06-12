  • Police investigating shooting in Frayser

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating and a man is recovering after a shooting in Frayser. 

    The victim was shot on the 3000 block of Baskin. Police said the victim is expected to be okay.  

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating shooting in Frayser

  • Headline Goes Here

    Justice for Laylah: One year since two-year-old killed in drive-by,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man fighting for life after Whitehaven shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man lying in bed attacked with baseball bat, stabbed in face

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted for attacking MPD officer, police say