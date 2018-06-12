Police investigating shooting in Frayser

Memphis police are investigating and a man is recovering after a shooting in Frayser.
Officers are on the scene at 3056 Baskin where a male has been shot. Victim is in non-critical condition. Suspects responsible are 4 male Blks in an older model Buick, last seen westbound Whitney from Baskin.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2018
The victim was shot on the 3000 block of Baskin. Police said the victim is expected to be okay.
