Police investigating shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of James Road.
This is the Frayser neighborhood.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}