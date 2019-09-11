Police investigating shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are working to learn more information about an overnight shooting.
According to police, they responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Getwell Road.
The Memphis Fire Department said one victim was taken from the hospital to Regional One.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
