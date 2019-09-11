  • Police investigating shooting on Getwell Road

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are working to learn more information about an overnight shooting. 

    According to police, they responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Getwell Road. 

    The Memphis Fire Department said one victim was taken from the hospital to Regional One. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories