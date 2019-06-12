Police investigating shooting on I-40, lanes of traffic blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting on the interstate.
The investigation centers around I-40 at Warford. Several police cars and emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Multiple passenger vehicles are pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate.
Memphis fire officials told FOX13 it is a shooting investigation.
No information has been provided about a possible victim or victims.
All eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
