Police investigating shots fired on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired on a major Memphis interstate.
According to police, they were called to westbound Interstate-40 near the bridge to Arkansas around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
The victim told police she saw a dark blue Ford Mustang and someone inside shot at her car, breaking her passenger window.
The victim did not get a good look at the shooter.
There were no injuries.
