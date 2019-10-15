  • Police investigating shots fired on Memphis interstate

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired on a major Memphis interstate. 

    According to police, they were called to westbound Interstate-40 near the bridge to Arkansas around 7:15 p.m. on Monday. 

    The victim told police she saw a dark blue Ford Mustang and someone inside shot at her car, breaking her passenger window. 

    The victim did not get a good look at the shooter. 

    There were no injuries. 

