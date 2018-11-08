0 Police investigating string of car break-ins in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. - People in Cordova are keeping a close eye on each other’s property tonight after thieves broke into more than five cars overnight.

Antonio Lindsey said he woke up this morning frustrated.

"On a scale of 0-10, I would say 10,” Lindsey said.

Late Tuesday night thieves broke into Lindsey’s car in the driveway of his home in Cordova.

The thieves first tried to pry the door open with a tool and then decided to break the back window to get inside.

Lindsey said the thieves took a lot of the things he needs in his everyday life.

"They stole several items. My identification, licenses, company laptop,” Lindsey said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 there were four other car break-ins in the Berry Hill Farms subdivision late Tuesday night and Early Wednesday morning.

Last week SCSO told FOX13 there were 14 car break-ins in unincorporated areas of Shelby County in one week.

Friday of last week Shelby County Deputies arrested two people.

Lindsey told FOX13 his neighbor called the police after noticing strange activity in his cove last week.

"Last week he noticed a car and a loud noise, and he looked out his window and saw three people in a vehicle just idle,” Lindsey said.

Deputies said the thieves even stole a gun out of one of the cars they broke into.

Lindsey said since the rash of car break-ins last week worried many of the neighbors.

"In this neighborhood we have made the decision to look after each other’s property and if you come back there will be consequences and they will be quick and swift,” Lindsey said.

No arrests have been made in these break-ins.

If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers.

