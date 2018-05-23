0 Police investigating string of car break-ins targeting women

Memphis police said they are working to find the man responsible for breaking into multiple cars throughout Memphis.

Officers said a Honda Civic was stolen on the 3400 block of South Third Street on May 21.

Police said the victim was walking in the Grizzly Mart when a man got inside her car, which she left running, and drove away. There was a shooting nearby, and the woman thought the suspect might have been connected because of how he was acting.

In the narratives, police detailed auto thefts which happened over the span of 24 hours. Police believe they are all connected.

The first auto theft happened around 3 p.m. on May 22. A woman was pumping gas when she felt her car pull. She turned around to find a man sitting in her car fumbling with the keys. She asked him to 'Please don't do it.' He grabbed her wallet and then left.

Five hours later, a woman said she was sitting in her car on the 1200 block of Ridgeway when a man entered the back of the car and started going through her stuff.

She asked him 'What are you doing.' He responded 'It's ok. You know me! Do you have anything?'

She became extremely scared and jumped out of her car and ran away.

The suspect eventually got out and ran away.

Around 8 p.m. the same day, a woman purse was snatched from her car on the 5700 block of Quince Road.

The victim told police more than $3200 of items were taken.

If you have any information about these crimes, call CrimeStoppers 901-528-CASH.

