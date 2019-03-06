0 Police investigating string of vandalism, thefts in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett police are investigating a string of vandalism, thefts and a burglary that happened on the same day blocks a part.

According to police reports, the incidents happened very close to each other.

In three of the incidents, homeowners noticed their tires were slashed when they came outside.

FOX13 also spoke with a woman who said several trailers were stolen out of her neighborhood, including the one that belonged to her husband.

“If you see something parked out of somebody’s house that doesn’t mean you just take it,” she said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The woman who didn’t want to be identified said her husband noticed someone stole his trailer out of their yard last Tuesday afternoon.

Her husband was preparing to take the trailer to work.

“My husband noticed his trailer wasn’t there anymore and he had heard from some other neighbors that there was some other stolen trailers as well,” she said.

That’s when they called police.

“It was pretty frustrating because my husband, he didn’t think anything like that would happen in this neighborhood,” she stated.

Less than 40 minutes later, officers were called out to Old Brownsville Road after 1 p.m. a few blocks away. A victim said someone got inside his home by prying open a sliding glass window and stole a saw.

Earlier that morning, officers were called out a few blocks away to Ackerman Cove where at least three of Linda Crume’s neighbors’ car tires were slashed.

“They slashed the tires on people that were parked on the street, slashed their front tire and their back tire,” she said.

FOX13 is still working to learn if the crimes are connected.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.