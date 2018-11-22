Police investigating third shooting on major Memphis highway in 3 weeks

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting on a major Memphis highway -- the third in just the last three weeks.
According to police, a man and woman were inside a car on Highway-385 and Ridgeway when someone shot at them.
The man was hit and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Police shut down part of the highway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning to look for bullet fragments and shell casings.
The victims said they did not know whoever shot at them.
Police said that if this happens to you, try to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle, along with the direction they may have gone in.
However, this is the third time in as many weeks that someone was shot at while driving on an interstate in the Mid-South.
On Nov. 16, a woman's car was sprayed with bullets as she drove near the I-40/I-240 interchange.
A week before that, another man had his window shot out near I-40 and Airways Boulevard.
MPD officials said they don't believe that the shootings are related.
