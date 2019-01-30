Police investigating threat on DeSoto County school

Police are investigating after a Mississippi school received a 'potential threat.'
According to the DeSoto County Schools,
DeSoto Central Middle School administrators are working with the Southaven Police Department to investigate a potential school threat.
Even though the validity of the potential threat has not been proven at this time, school officials requested additional law enforcement officers on campus today as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The school district called parents and also sent an email to make them aware of the situation.
Details surrounding the threat were not released.
