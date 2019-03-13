Police investigating why officer was chasing motorcycle prior to deadly crash in north Mississippi

PANOLA CO., Miss. - A mother is dead, and a police officer is recovering after a police chase ended in a crash in Panola County Monday night.
The woman was identified as 32-year-old Ericka Hughes from Sardis, Mississippi. FOX13 spoke to the victim's father, Houston Hughes, who said Ericka was a mother of four.
ORIGINAL STORY: Family speaks out after Mississippi mother killed in officer-involved accident
“She was a good child,” he said. “I don’t know what to say.”
Officials said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Highway 315 and Highway 55 near the Sonic drive-in. Investigators have confirmed the officer was chasing a motorcycle.
The officer has not yet been identified by authorities.
Now, Sardis police are looking into why the officer was chasing after the motorcycle.
Local business owners are scratching their heads, wondering how this all could have happened.
Their reactions, and why they said the crash was unnecessary – on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out after Mississippi mother killed in officer-involved accident
- Man's girlfriend and her brother wanted in connection with deadly shooting, police say
- Thousands of tires collected by local officials still on South Memphis lot months later
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}