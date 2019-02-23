Police issue traffic alert on Mud Island due to rising flood waters

The Mississippi River is continuing to rise and the Memphis Police Department said the waters have started to affect traffic on Mud Island.
RELATED: Severe weather heading towards the Mid-South
According to MPD, a section of E. Island Place is closed and an alternate route is going to be needed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says
- Parents outraged after video shows food covered in mold served to Shelby County students
- Memphis man indicted after kidnapping woman, shooting her boyfriend to death, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The full alert says, "Due to street flooding and the rising of the river all motorists should seek alternate routes in the 1400 block of E. Island Place to Mud Island Dr. on Mud Island until further notice."
RELATED: Local emergency crews prepared for flooding in areas near Mississippi River
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}