  • Police issue traffic alert on Mud Island due to rising flood waters

    The Mississippi River is continuing to rise and the Memphis Police Department said the waters have started to affect traffic on Mud Island. 

    According to MPD, a section of E. Island Place is closed and an alternate route is going to be needed. 

    The full alert says, "Due to street flooding and the rising of the river all motorists should seek alternate routes in the 1400 block of E. Island Place to Mud Island Dr. on Mud Island until further notice." 

