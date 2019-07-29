Police: Local man admits to photographing, raping 8-year-old boy

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Millington man is facing charges of child rape and exploitation of a minor after police said he admitted to several lewd acts.
Austin Fitzhugh was arrested Friday after Millington police and Homeland Security investigated a complaint into possible child pornography in his possession.
According to a police affidavit, authorities searched his home in the 4800 block of Union Road and found Fitzhugh’s cellphone.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jerry Lawler files wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County over son's death, lawyer says
- 1 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle wreck on north Mississippi highway, officials say
- Billy Ray Turner won’t consider first-degree murder guilty plea, attorney says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
When investigators searched his device, they found several images depicting “prepubescent children in a state of nudity and performing sex acts.” They also noted that bedding and window coverings in Fitzhugh’s bedroom matched the background in several of the photos.
In several photos, police said an unidentified 8-year-old child lay on the bed nude with an erection.
Police said Fitzhugh admitted to taking the photos. He also said that he “put the 8-year-old child’s penis in his mouth and penetrated the 8-year-old child’s anus with his finger.”
According to police, Fitzhugh was charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}