  • Police locate missing girl last seen getting on bus in Memphis

    UPDATE (1 PM) The missing teen has been located.

    Authorities canceled the City Watch after Ayla Williams was found. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing teen.

    Ayla Williams was last seen boarding the school bus to Rise Academy on April 3.  She did not return home.

    She left from the 500 block of W. Cadraca.  

    Williams was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and Khaki pants. 

