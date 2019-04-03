Police locate missing girl last seen getting on bus in Memphis

UPDATE (1 PM) The missing teen has been located.
Authorities canceled the City Watch after Ayla Williams was found.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing teen.
Ayla Williams was last seen boarding the school bus to Rise Academy on April 3. She did not return home.
She left from the 500 block of W. Cadraca.
Williams was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and Khaki pants.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man found shot to death inside vehicle parked in Memphis driveway; police investigating
- Local rapper deemed ‘not a good role model,’ not allowed to speak at junior high school
- Kwasi Corbin 'wasn't there to kill anybody' on day Memphis teen gunned down, attorney says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}