Police locate possible kidnapping victim in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Investigators have located the victim. Police told FOX13 he is safe.
The victim has been located and is safe.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 5, 2019
Memphis police officers are investigating a possible kidnapping
The incident occurred near 2500 block of Jackson Avenue.
Police were able to identify the man as Sonny Lyles, 44.
If anyone has any information concerning this missing person, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or Tillman Station's GIB at 901-626-3214. pic.twitter.com/7ke2V5i5Eh— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 5, 2019
Witnesses stated an unknown man was possibly forced into a blue Nissan Maxima that had two people inside the vehicle.
Officers checked the area for the victim and suspects but were unsuccessful in locating either.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Memphis police or the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
