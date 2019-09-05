  • Police locate possible kidnapping victim in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Investigators have located the victim. Police told FOX13 he is safe.

     

     

    Memphis police officers are investigating a possible kidnapping

    The incident occurred near 2500 block of Jackson Avenue.

    Police were able to identify the man as Sonny Lyles, 44. 

    Witnesses stated an unknown man was possibly forced into a blue Nissan Maxima that had two people inside the vehicle. 

    Officers checked the area for the victim and suspects but were unsuccessful in locating either. 

    If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Memphis police or the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. 

     


     

