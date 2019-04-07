  • Police looking for driver after he flees from crash

    Updated:

    Oxford police are asking for help to find the driver involved in a crash. 

    Officers took to social media to share photos of the crash which show a destroyed white truck. The front end is a mangled mess of metal. 

    Police said the driver may have been injured. 

    It is not clear how many vehicles were involved. 

    He may have been seen inside Highland Square during the night. If you have any info please call OPD.

