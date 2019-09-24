Police looking for missing endangered child, alert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.
Brianna Fields, 12, went missing from the 3400 block of Luzon Drive.
Her guardian checked on her around midnight, and the next morning she was gone.
If you see her, immediately call police.
