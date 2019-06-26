Police looking for people accused of two armed robberies within minutes in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for the man responsible for two armed robberies in less than 10 minutes in Midtown.
Both robberies happened early Monday on Madison Avenue and Court Avenue.
The first happened in a parking lot at the intersection. Two men armed with guns robbed a woman of her purse before leaving in a red car.
Moments later, Erik Warberg was leaving a friend’s house just feet away. He said it was bad timing.
“I was walking out of his apartment around 12:30 (a.m.), I saw a car pull up on Morrison and Court in Midtown,” Warberg said. “As I was getting into my car a guy pulled up, put a gun to my window and basically shouting, ‘Give me the money or I’ll blow your brains out.”
Police said the men made off with an empty wallet and Warberg’s credit cards. They left his car and dropped the woman’s purse in the street.
Warberg said he hopes police and other residents remain vigilant. Investigators said the car was an older model Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
