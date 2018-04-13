  • Police looking for Raleigh Rite Aid robbers

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for two men they said walked inside a Raleigh Rite Aid and made off with narcotics. 

    RELATED: Suspect wearing surgical mask robs Kroger Pharmacy in Collierville, police say

    Investigators said it happened Wednesday, just before 5 p.m. The two reportedly jumped over the counter, demanding drugs before fleeing in a silver sedan. 

    “It’s crazy that people would not go out, get a job, and make an honest living,” said Clint Nickleberry, a customer. 

    Police said the two were caught on camera, dressed in all white gear, resembling hazardous material handling gear, as they made their way through the aisles. 

    RELATED: Employee shot during armed robbery at East Memphis pharmacy

    This, one of several pharmacy robberies FOX13 has covered in the last few months. 

    FOX13 reached out to Rite Aid to see if there are plans to protect behind-the-counter drugs at their stores. We are still working to hear back. 
     

