Police looking for suspect following aggravated assault at Memphis Wendy's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis are looking for a suspect after an assault at a Mid-South Wendy's.
According to a Facebook post, officers responded to an Aggravated Assault on the 700 block of South Highland Street.
The victim told officers she was in the drive-thru line when red Nissan maxima pulled in behind her. After a few minutes, the Nissan Maxima started bumping the back of the victim's vehicle, police said
At this point, the victim decided to leave. As the victim pulled out of the line, the Red Nissan Maxima broadsided her on the driver's door.
The victim then fled her vehicle at which point the Red Nissan Maxima then struck her and fled.
She was injured during the attack and was treated for her injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
