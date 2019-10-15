Police looking for suspect who shot a man outside a night club in North MS

MARSHALL, Co. - Marshall county deputies are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man outside a night club.
Deputies said the victim was shot twice outside Club Elmore's off the Victoria Road exit around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The victim is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The sheriff's office is offering award for any information leading to an arrest. Please contact the Marshall Co. Sheriff's office if you have any information.
