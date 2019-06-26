Police looking for suspects in Planet Fitness theft, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police officers are asking for help to find the suspects they said were involved in a theft from a Memphis gym.
Officers said the suspects arrived together in a white Crossover style vehicle at the Planet Fitness on the 4700 block of Summer Avenue.
A woman distracted employees, while a man went into the locker room, police said.
Both suspects then left. After they were gone, employees realized someone broke into a locker, MPD said.
Police said the man was the only person who went into the locker room at the time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
