Police: Man accused of kidnapping two teens, setting Memphis home on fire after they escaped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police released new information in the stabbing, fire and kidnapping involving two chidlren.

According to Memphis police, the two juveniles kidnapped in Frayser are a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

A witness told FOX13 the girl ran inside a Save-A-Lot and told people inside they had been kidnapped-- the other teen was stabbed.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Riney. MPD received a call stating two children were being held against their will.

"Officers were informed that two juveniles were being held against their will," Louis Brownlee, MPD's spokesperson said.

Police told FOX13 the children escaped from the man and flagged down help. Officers were able to get both kids.

One of the children had a 'cut,' and both were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-critical injuries, according to MPD.

As police tended to the teens, the accused kidnapper locked himself inside a nearby home and lit it on fire.

He was still inside the home as the fire started.

"He was overcome by smoke and eventually was taken out of the structure and treated on the scene for smoke inhalation," Wayne Cooke, Memphis Fire Department's Lieutenant said.

The fire started in the living room and it spread to the roof and attic, according to Lt. Cooke.

A dog, inside the home at the time, was killed.

Whether or not the man knows those teens, their relationship and why he chose that home are still unclear at this time.

"We got the juveniles. They're at the hospital doing ok and we've got the suspect in custody," Brownlee said.

The fire is out and the scene is clear at this hour.

MPD said they will identify the suspect when he is charged.

