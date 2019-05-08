Police: Man admits to beating, carjacking woman at Raleigh gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man faces serious charges after police said he carjacked a woman at a Raleigh gas station.
Court records said William Strohm, 42, assaulted a woman as she sat inside her friend’s car at a Shell gas station in the 3500 block of Covington Pike.
The assault happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 6.
Police told FOX13 Strohm got inside the vehicle and punched the woman several times in the face before forcing her out of the Ford Escape. Officers said she was bruised after the attack.
The car was eventually found before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Juliet.
Officers searched a nearby house and found Strohm hiding in the bathroom. Police told FOX13 he tried throwing the keys before he was arrested.
Methamphetamine was also found on Strohm at the time of the arrest, police said.
Strohm was eventually taken into custody where he admitted to the carjacking.
