0 Police: Man admits to kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend to death when she tried to call MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man is being charged with murder after police said he admitted to kidnapping and stabbing his girlfriend in Cordova.

Memphis police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday on Kings Cross Lane.

According to a police affidavit, officers heard a loud crash in the area and found an abandoned black 2017 Toyota Corolla with front end damage. They saw a large knife and blood inside the vehicle, along with a pair of pink flip flops covered in blood on the passenger side.

Police said they then followed a trail of blood that led to a home down the road, where they found a woman lying on the ground with a large stab wound in her neck.

The victim – identified as Alaysha Lockett – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX13 Lockett got out of the crashed car with her throat slashed and ran down the street looking for help.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, Lockett’s mother reported her as missing, investigators said.

Jordan Harp, Lockett’s boyfriend, allegedly told her father that he killed her, and that Lockett’s father would never see her again.

Officers later found Harp, 19, walking nearby and took him into custody. Police said Harp had blood on his hands and clothing.

According to a police affidavit, Harp admitted to investigators that he kidnapped Lockett and stabbed her when she tried to flag down a police officer.

He is being charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Harp’s bond was set at $1 million.

