Police: Man barricaded inside northeast Memphis home

A barricade situation is underway in a northeast Memphis neighborhood, according to police.
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the 2100 block of Rock Ridge Blvd, near Raleigh LaGrange.
Police are attempting to contact the man, but they have been unsuccessful at this point.
Investigators have not said what prompted the barricade.
No injuries have been reported.
Police stressed the top concern is “having this individual surrender peacefully.”
FOX13 is working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.
