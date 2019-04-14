Police: Man beats, strangles daughter after she skipped school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested Saturday for beating and strangling his daughter.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Brian Wheeler, was arrested for beating his daughter with a 2×4 wooden board and strangling her after she confessed to skipping school Friday, April 12. MPD said they were dispacthed to the 2600 block of Burns Ave. for a child abuse call.
The victim told police when they arrived her dad beat her with a wooden board that was wrapped in duct tape. She was hit multiple times on her left arm and thigh.
Finally, the father then strangled the victim until she almost lost consciousness.
According to the police report, the victim told MPD her grandad, Avan Wheeler, told her to lie and say her boyfriend beat her so that her father wouldn’t get arrested.
Brian Wheeler has been charged with aggravated child abuse. Avan Wheeler, Brain's father, is charged with child neglect.
