Police: Man collapses while playing basketball outside, dies at Memphis hospital

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A man died hours after playing basketball outdoors in Millington, according to police.
Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar told FOX13 the incident happened Saturday in the area of Navy Road and Hornet Avenue.
Officials said the 18-19 year-old man – who has not yet been identified – was playing basketball outside in that area when witnesses said he collapsed.
Emergency responders performed CPR at the scene, and the victim was taken to Methodist North where he was pronounced dead.
According to Dunbar, the death was possibly related to the dangerously hot heat index in the area.
However, investigators have not released any additional information surrounding the man’s death.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
