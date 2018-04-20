Police: Man convicted for raping 6-year-old girl for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man will spend a minium of 25 years in prison for raping a 6-year-old for months.
Octavious Therion Wright, 24, was convicted for raping the young girl for a period of nearly 18 months beginning in 2014. The incidents occurred at Wright's residence in the 1000 block of Wellington St. beginning in June of 2014 and ending in December of 2015 when teachers at the girl’s school noticed she was walking with discomfort.
A second child rape case against Wright is also pending, according to the Shelby Co. District Attorney General.
