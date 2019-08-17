Police: Man crossing road near Memphis airport hit and killed by FedEx truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man crossing a street near the airport was hit and killed by a FedEx truck.
According to MPD, the deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.
Torrie Rucker, 42, was trying to cross the street "outside of the crosswalk" when he was hit by a truck, police said.
Investigators said Rucker was struck by the left front of the FedEx truck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the driver who was responsible for the fatal accident is not being charged in connection with the victim's death.
FOX13 reached out to FedEx for a comment on the deadly accident. Their statement is below.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation."
The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
At 1:55 a.m. officers responded to a crash at Shelby Drive west of Airways. Torrie Rucker 42, crossed the street outside of the crosswalk & was struck by the left front of a truck. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver was not charged. The investigation is ongoing.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 17, 2019
