Police: Man crossing road near Memphis airport hit and killed by truck

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man crossing a street near the airport was hit and killed by a truck.

    According to MPD, the deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.

    Torrie Rucker, 42, was trying to cross the street "outside of the crosswalk" when he was hit by a truck, police said.

    Investigators said Rucker was struck by the left front of the truck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to police, the driver who was responsible for the fatal accident is not being charged in connection with the victim's death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

