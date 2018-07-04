Police: Man having possible 'mental episode' found with gun, magazines on TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Nashville Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Monday who was found with a gun on Tennessee State University school property.
According to the arrest affidavit for Garrison Caldwell, campus police found Caldwell "talking to himself or possibly having some type of mental episode."
Trending stories:
- Firearms over fireworks: The dangers of shooting guns on the Fourth of July
- Memphis man accused of stabbing 9 people, killing 3-year-old in Idaho has lengthy criminal record
- List of firework shows for the Fourth of July in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The responding officers observed the butt of a weapon in Caldwell's pants and took him into custody.
Police say the weapon was a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic. While it was unloaded, officers found two 12 round loaded magazines in his other pocket.
A check of Caldwell's history revealed he did not have a valid carry permit in any state. Caldwell was charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}