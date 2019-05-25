Police: Man in critical condition after possible drive-by shooting near Memphis Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a possible drive-by shooting near a Memphis business.
Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Third Street and Raines Road, which is located at the Walgreens.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Officers on the scene of a shooting at S. Third St and W. Raines.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2019
Preliminary information is that a male was shot. The victim is being transported to Regional One in critical condition.
