Police: Man in critical condition after possible drive-by shooting near Memphis Walgreens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a possible drive-by shooting near a Memphis business. 

    Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Third Street and Raines Road, which is located at the Walgreens. 

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

